LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for June 2nd, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers early with patchy fog developing late. Low of 57°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 78°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Severe thunderstorms have impacted a majority of the KLBK viewing area this afternoon. These storms will continue moving off to the east through the Rolling Plains as we head into the evening hours. A Tornado Watch is still in effect until 8 PM CDT for the counties shaded in yellow as seen below. The threat for isolated tornadoes and large hail still exists, but the primary threat heading into the evening will be damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph. A Flood Watch is also in effect until 12 AM CDT tonight for the counties shaded in green.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM CDT, June 2nd, 2023.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 12 AM CDT, June 3rd, 2023.

Showers and thunderstorms will clear the area as you wake up tomorrow morning, but we will be left with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50’s by sunrise and reach the mid 70’s to low 80’s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will return during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow as well. The chance of precipitation is 30%. However, the threat for sever thunderstorms is much less compared to today’s threat. A level 1/5 marginal risk of severe storms exists for far western portions of the South Plains through southern area of the Rolling Plains. This includes places like Friona, Muleshoe, Levelland, Denver City, Seminole, Gail, and Snyder. The primary threats with any storms that develop will be hail and damaging wind gusts.

Severe weather outlook for Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

Low temperatures tomorrow night into Sunday morning look to be fairly similar to what we will see tomorrow morning with lows in the lower to upper 50’s. High temperatures during the afternoon on Sunday will range from the lower 70’s to lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. Like Saturday, another chance of showers and thunderstorms exists during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. Severe weather does not look to be a threat. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

As we head into the upcoming work week, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will persist through each afternoon. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 70’s and mid 80’s. If there is one piece of good news from all the rain we have had recently across the South Plains, drought conditions will continue to improve! Enjoy the rest of your evening folks and as always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Stay weather aware this evening, South Plains!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 2nd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, June 2nd:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:53 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 107° (1998)

Average Low: 63°

Record Low: 39° (1917)

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx