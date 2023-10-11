LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for October 11th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy late. Low of 62°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Fire threat. High of 86°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH.

We will start our night off with a mostly clear sky around the region, followed by an increase in cloud coverage before sunrise. Breezy winds will continue to increase around the region, with southwesterly winds of 18-22 MPH likely. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will be possible, with some patchy blowing dust possible, too. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s to mid 60s close to sunrise on Thursday.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, October 11th, 2023.

Short Term:

Another warm and windy day is in store for most on Thursday. Highs will peak anywhere from the upper 70s over northwestern areas to the mid 90s off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Wind gusts as high as 40 MPH will be possible over northwestern areas, prompting an elevated to critical threat level for fire weather conditions north of Highway 62/82. Play it safe, and postpone any outdoor burning Thursday! Cooler air filters in Thursday night into Friday morning behind a cold front, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s. Highs will see the effect of this cold front Friday and Saturday, with highs dropping into the 60s and 70s, with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. A patchy frost is likely over northwestern areas Saturday morning. Be sure to take appropriate actions to protect your pets and plants that are sensitive to the cooler temperatures, especially if you live north of Highway 62/82, and west of Interstate 27.

3-Day Forecast Valid October 11th, 2023.

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin. According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock. The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for the Lubbock area. Totality will reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT for the Lubbock area.

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path & Percent Totality (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023) 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023) 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Times (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

Extended Forecast:

Fall like temperatures hang around through the extended forecast period. High temperatures will vary from the 60s to low 80s Sunday through Wednesday, with clouds gradually increasing throughout the week. Morning lows will remain in the upper 30s to low 50s. The current forecast looks to remain dry around the area as of now. Winds will slowly shift from the east to the south from Sunday through Wednesday, with sustained speeds of 8-18 MPH likely each day. Honestly a beautiful week shaping up across the KLBK viewing area! By the end of next week, we will go back into ‘Cold Front Watch’, as our next weather system will begin to approach the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 11th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 11th:

Sunrise: 7:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:19 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 96° (2020)

Average Low: 50°

Record Low: 33° (2019)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

