LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for February 23rd, 2023.

Tonight: Cold with clouds late. Low of 27°. Winds ESE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Morning flurries? High of 50°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Our cold front that we originally anticipated to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning decided to move into the South Plains about a day ahead of schedule! a cold front moving in a day early is almost just as bad as your in-laws making a surprise appearance! Colder air will move into the region tonight, with most areas north of Highway 180 falling below freezing. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s to mid 30s. Clouds will move in after 3 AM CST, possibly bringing in a mix of a light sleet/snow mix for areas east of Highway 385! No accumulations or travel impacts are expected at this time.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool for some. Highs will warm into the mid 60s in eastern New Mexico, with areas off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains only warming into the 40s! Our cold front will stay stationary along the Highway 385 region. We could see a few morning showers of a rain/sleet/snow mix. Nothing in the way of meaningful accumulation is expected, so no widespread travel issues are anticipated. However, an icy spot or two cannot be completely ruled out on bridges and overpasses. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH, with a few more peeks of sunshine during the late afternoon and evening hours. Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly, with lows in the low 30s to mid 40s.

We will warm up a tad on Saturday as our next storm system draws closer to the South Plains. Highs will range through the 50s and 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers are likely for areas east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Rain totals less than 0.10″ are possible. Throughout the day, winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a warm front will begin to lift through the area. This will keep isolated showers around the region, while keeping low temperatures in the 40s to upper 50s.

With an unstable air mass around western Texas on Sunday, our concern for severe storms begins to increase. We will start the day off with isolated showers around our Texas counties. Eastern New Mexico should remain dry. As our dryline progresses further east throughout the day, we will see the amount of energy needed for storm development increase, especially off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Temperatures will soar in the 70s and 80s for high temperatures, with the warmest temperatures occurring over eastern areas. After 2-4 PM, storms will begin to develop along the Interstate 27 corridor. After development, storms will quickly race off to the east and northeast around 50-60 MPH! As the dryline pushes storms out of the region, strong winds will fill back into the area. Gusts as high as 60 MPH are expected behind storms Sunday night into Monday morning region wide. This will bring back the threat of fire weather conditions for nearly all of the KLBK viewing area through Tuesday. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s to mid 40s by sunrise Monday.

Extended Forecast:

Our concern for fire weather conditions will return next week, as gusty winds will remain around the South Plains. High temperatures will continue to range through the 60s and 70s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected every day! By Thursday of next week, we will be watching for our next storm system to arrive in the South Plains. This could bring in some cooler temperatures and more precipitation, but a surplus of uncertainties still remain with the system. Morning lows will warm back into the 30s to 50s next week. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 23rd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, February 23rd:

Sunrise: 7:23 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:39 PM CDT

Average High: 61°

Record High: 85° (1918 & 2009)

Average Low: 32°

Record Low: 9° (1914)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

