LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for May 9th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 60°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: P.M. storms. High of 87°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible over western and northern portions of the South Plains this evening into the overnight hours. By 11 PM, we should be completely dry region wide. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region through the overnight hours, as winds gust near 35 MPH out of the southeast. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s and 60s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Wednesday, topping out in the 80s to low 90s around the region. Clouds will increase later in the afternoon hours, with showers and storms developing along the Texas/New Mexico state line around 3-5 PM. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk of severe storms has been issued for all of our West Texas areas on the Caprock. A few of these storms could produce some gusty winds near 60-70 MPH. This line will impact the Lubbock metro around 8-10 PM. As this initial line begins to fizzle out around midnight along the Caprock, we will be keeping our focus over western areas as a potential second wave of storms develops. This activity will have the potential to be on the strong to severe side, with 60-70 MPH winds and golf ball sized hail (1.75″ in diameter) possible in the strongest storms. This activity will linger through 4-6 AM Thursday morning, as temperatures settle into the 50s and 60s. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible with the strongest storms.

After a few morning showers over eastern areas, a dry and sunny Thursday is expected around the region. Highs will climb into the 80s to low 90s, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain muggy and mild, as temperatures cool into the 50s and 60s.

Friday will be warm, and extra muggy thanks to highs in the 80s and 90s! This will allow for a build in storm energy throughout the day, resulting in a risk for severe storms around the region. Our main concern currently exists with the potential for wind gusts of 70 MPH and hail up to 2.50″ in diameter! Although tornadoes are not likely, an isolated one cannot be completely ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall will also accompany the strongest storms. Friday night into Saturday morning will feature periods of showers and storms, as temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Widespread showers and storms are likely for both Saturday and Sunday. Our overall severe weather risk will be extremely isolated, but heavy rainfall could lead to flooding concerns for most locations across western Texas! By the time Sunday night rolls around, some areas could see +3″ of much needed rainfall! We will be drier on Monday and Tuesday, with isolated showers and storms remaining possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 80s, with morning lows in the 50s and 60s. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 9th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, May 9th:

Sunrise: 6:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:36 PM CDT

Average High: 82°

Record High: 98° (2022)

Average Low: 54°

Record Low: 38° (1961)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Stay weather aware!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx