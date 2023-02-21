LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for February 21st, 2023.

Tonight: Cloudy, windy, and warm. Isolated storms. Low of 47°. Winds SW 30-35 MPH, gusts ~45-50 MPH.

Tomorrow: Strong winds and blowing dust. Fire danger. High of 68°. Winds SW 30-35+ MPH, gusts ~65-70 MPH.

After another day of wind and dust, some areas are in store for some late night showers, possibly even some storms! Areas along and east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor have the highest likelihood of seeing this activity. After 8 PM, isolated showers will begin to develop along Highway 385. By midnight, most of the activity will be east of Lubbock, with the heaviest precipitation occurring south of Highway 62/82. Some rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning are expected. Some storms could even produce 50-60 MPH wind gusts, and hail up to nickel sized! Winds will remain strong outside of any showers or storms overnight, with gusts upwards of 50-60 MPH expected. Temperatures will remain warm, only dropping into the low 40s over the northwestern South Plains. Southeastern areas will cool into the mid 50s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky continuing around all of the region.

Wednesday will be rebranded as ‘Winds’day across the KLBK viewing area this week. Areas along and north of Highway 62/82 could see wind gusts as high as 70 MPH throughout the day. the rest of the region will see wind gusts peak somewhere between 50-60 MPH. This will keep the concern for fire weather conditions heightened. Widespread blowing dust will keep visibility reduced at times. High profile vehicles traveling in the north-south direction will be at risk of being blown off the roadway. A High Wind Watch is currently in effect for the majority of the region, indicated by the golden shaded regions below. A High Wind Warning has already been issued for areas in pink. These wind alerts go through at least midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Active wind alerts for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

Another concern for Wednesday will be the heightened risk for fire weather conditions. Due to the current nature of our ongoing drought, stronger winds will make wildfire conditions much more favorable. All of the South Plains will see an elevated risk for fire weather conditions, which is why a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of our West Texas counties through Wednesday evening.

Active fire alerts for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

High temperatures on Wednesday will peak in the upper 50s over eastern New Mexico, to the mid 70s off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be a little cooler, as lows drop into the 30 to mid 40s.

Temperatures will remain mild for Thursday, with highs peaking in the upper 50s to low 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be calmer, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH likely. Later in the day, winds will shift to the northeast as a cold front backs into the South Plains from western Oklahoma. This will drop temperatures into the mid 20s to low 40s by sunrise on Friday.

Temperatures on Friday will be much colder around the KLBK viewing area. Right now, there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to when/how far this cold front will track into the region. These key factors will determine how much cloud cover, wind, and cold air we have around the region. For now, we are forecasting highs in the 40s and 50s under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. A few showers look possible over the Rolling Plains. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cool and cloudy, with lows in the low 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Showers will remain in the forecast Saturday, with possibly our first round of severe weather arriving on Sunday! This storm system will bring in strong winds to the region as it exits Sunday night into Monday morning. In regard to severe weather, areas along and off the Caprock currently have the highest likelihood of seeing severe storms. Large hail appears to be the main threat as of now, with timing being from 4 PM through 4 AM Sunday night into Monday morning. Strong winds and blowing dust will return to the region on Monday, with calmer conditions arriving by Tuesday. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 21st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 21st:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:37 PM CDT

Average High: 61°

Record High: 84° (1996)

Average Low: 32°

Record Low: 6° (1964)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

