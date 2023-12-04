LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday night weather update for December 4th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 31°. Winds SW→N 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 63°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Another cold night is in store for the KLBK viewing area. Lows will be coldest over northwestern areas, bottoming out in the mid to low 20s by sunrise on Tuesday. Elsewhere, we will fall into the mid 20s to mid 30s under a mostly clear sky. Warmest temperatures will remain off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to freezing temperatures. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north as a weak front passes through the region. Sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH can be expected.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, December 5th, 2023.

Short Term:

High and low temperatures will remain above average for the next three days. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to upper 30s Wednesday morning, with even warmer temperatures expected Thursday morning. Lows by sunrise on Thursday will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s around the region. Daytime highs will warm from the upper 50s and mid 60s Tuesday, to the upper 60s to low 80s Thursday! Winds will gradually increase each day, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH likely by Thursday. Gusts as high as 35-40 MPH will be likely, too. We will remain dry and mostly sunny around the region, with just a few passing clouds each day.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid December 4th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

The wind remains our primary concern for the first part of our extended forecast. Wind gusts on Friday and Saturday could approach 50 MPH on occasion. The culprit for the stronger winds is an increasing pressure gradient due to an approaching cold front. Said front is expected to pass through the region Friday into Saturday. Behind the front, we could see a few snow flurries. This will be most likely across the Texas Panhandle, just north of the KLBK forecast area. High temperatures will fall from the upper 60s and low 80s Friday, to the 40s and 50s on Saturday. Strong winds will make it feel like the 30s and 40s all day. A hard freeze will occur region-wide Saturday night into Sunday morning, with some areas falling into the mid 10s! We will slowly warm back into the 50s and 60s Sunday and Monday, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky returning to the region. Winds will gradually begin to subside as well.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid December 4th 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Be sure to also download the new and improved Everything Lubbock Weather app, available for free in the Google Play Store and App store.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 4th:

Sunrise: 7:36 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Average High: 57°

Record High: 81° (1958)

Average Low: 30°

Record Low: 15° (1921)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx