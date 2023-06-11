LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Robbie Commodari has your Sunday evening weather update for June 11th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 64°. Winds E 12-18 mph.

Tomorrow: Overcast early with clearing later in the day. High of 88°. Winds E/SE 12-18 mph.

After another day in the 90’s for much of the viewing area, it looks like some areas, especially to the north and east, will catch a short break from highs in the 90’s tomorrow. That is, until more heat returns by Tuesday. Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the lower to upper 60’s throughout the region. Overcast conditions look to exist for Lubbock and points to the north and east. These conditions should slowly clear around Lubbock as the day presses on, but northeastern areas could be under an overcast sky for a good portion of the day. This will lead to a sharp gradient in high temperatures throughout the KLBK viewing area tomorrow afternoon. Places south and west of Lubbock will see highs in the lower to upper 90’s, while areas north and east of Lubbock will see highs in the lower to upper 80’s. Winds in warmer areas will be out of the southwest and winds in the cooler areas will mostly be out of the east blowing around 10-15 mph. A 10% chance of an isolated shower or two also exists.

We all warm back up heading into the day on Tuesday with lows in the lower to middle 60’s and highs in the upper 80’s to upper 90’s. Again, warmest spots will be to the south. Winds will be out of the west around 12-18 mph with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Much of the same looks to be the case on Wednesday with lows in the lower to middle 60’s and highs in the upper 80’s to upper 90’s. Variable winds around 10-15 mph are expected with a mostly sunny sky throughout the area.

Temperatures heat up further heading into the remainder of the week with summer-like conditions looking likely. Highs should be in the lower 90’s to lower 100’s and lows will be in the lower 60’s to lower 70’s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected through this portion of the week and heading into the weekend. There are no precipitation chances. Make sure you are prepared for the upcoming heat and take necessary precautions if you are outside for extended periods! Remember, stay hydrated, even if you do not feel thirsty, and seek shade and/or AC as frequently as you can. Wear light-colored clothing as well. It is going to get hot out there, folks! The West Texas heat is on the way.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and have a great start to the week tomorrow!

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 11th:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:58 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 108° (2021)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 50° (1940)

It’s a good life!

-Robbie

