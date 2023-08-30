LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for August 30th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 64°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 97°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

The few clouds that we’ve seen around the area this evening will clear the region during the overnight hours tonight. We will see a clear sky across most of the area, with a cloud or two possibly hanging on over southeastern areas. Winds will be out of the south around 5-10 MPH, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise Thursday. Coolest temperatures will exist over northwestern areas.

Our Thursday will be warmer around the region, with highs ranging through the 90s area-wide. Areas off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains will see high temperatures anywhere from 95°-100° degrees, with locations atop the Caprock ranging from 90°-97°. We will have abundant sunshine around the region, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be seasonably warm, with low temperatures falling into the low 60s to low 70s.

As we start off the month of September, we will continue our warming trend around the KLBK viewing area. Highs will vary from the low 90s to lower 100s under a sunny sky. Winds will be sustained out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Area high school football games will be warm Friday Night, with kickoff temps being in the low to mid 90s. Friday night into Saturday morning will bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

The first day of a long weekend for many will be hot! Highs are forecast to peak anywhere from 94°-105°, with the hottest temperatures remaining off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be sustained out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH under a sunny sky. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be a little warmer, with lows ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

We stay hot Sunday and Monday as an upper level ridge of high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern across the KLBK viewing area. Highs will vary from 95°-105° around the region, with morning lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. High pressure will move further east Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing for a weak trough axis to approach our forecast area. This will result in slightly cooler temperatures, and maybe even a few showers or storms. For now though, we will keep rain chances at 0% due to a lack of overall confidence in the potential for precipitation. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 30th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 30th:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:16 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 104° (2011)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 44° (1915)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

