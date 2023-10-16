LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for October 16th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Chilly. Low of 45°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 81°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight will not be quite as chilly as what it has been over the past several nights. We will see a clear sky, with winds out of the south around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will be coldest in places like Friona and Muleshoe, where lows will settle in the mid to upper 30s. The rest of the region will bottom out in the mid to low 40s around sunrise on Tuesday.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, October 17th, 2023.

Short Term:

Temperatures will be seasonably warm Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will vary from the mid 70s to the mid 80s each day. A weak cold front will move through the KLBK viewing area on Wednesday, having a minimal impact on temperatures. A sunny sky will remain each day, despite a few clouds associated with our cold front on Wednesday. Morning lows will remain in the upper 30s to mid 50s each morning. Winds will shift from the south-southwest on Tuesday to the northeast behind our cold front on Wednesday. Wednesday into Thursday, winds will shift back to the west-southwest. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH are expected each day, with Wednesday being the breeziest day.

3-Day Forecast Valid October 16th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Friday through Monday will remain warmer than average around the South Plains, eastern New Mexico, Texas Panhandle, and Permian Basin! Highs will peak in the upper 70s to upper 80s each day, with 90s making a return for some on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s each morning close to sunrise. Southerly winds will be consistent each day, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH likely. Gusts could approach 25-35 MPH Sunday and Monday as our next weather system begins to move into the region. Our sunny sky will turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday through Monday, with southern areas likely seeing the thickest cloud coverage. Some data is suggesting that by the middle of next week, remnants of a tropical system in the eastern Pacific will bring an influx of moisture into the KLBK forecast area. Be sure to stick with your First Warning Weather Team for updates on this potential return of moisture.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 16th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 16th:

Sunrise: 7:53 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:12 PM CDT

Average High: 76°

Record High: 92° (1979 & 2003)

Average Low: 48°

Record Low: 30° (2001)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

