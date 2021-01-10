Sunday January 10th, 2021 Winter Storm Update

The Winter Storm Warning for the South Plains continues until 6PM this evening. Snow showers are slowly moving out of the Central portions of the region, with the bulk of the heavy snow showers now falling over our Eastern Counties.

Travel is not recommended today — snowfall amounts range from 1.0″ – 9.0″ at this time and temperatures are still below the freezing mark. We won’t see much of this melt due to these cold conditions, meaning icy roadways are expected to continue through at least midday tomorrow. We already have reports of accidents here in Lubbock as well as a handful of flight cancellations at Lubbock International Airport.

Here are the official snowfall totals as of 10:15AM:



Lamesa — 9.0″

Denver City — 9.0″

Welch — 8.5″

Woodrow — 6.1″

Plains — 6.0″

Brownfield — 6.0″

Hobbs — 6.0″

Crosbyton– 6.0″

Levelland — 5.8″

Slaton — 5.5″

Wilson — 5.0″

Seagraves — 5.0″

Lubbock — 4.8″

Tahoka — 4.5″

Wolfforth — 4.5″

Smyer — 4.4″

Woodrow — 4.0″

Snyder — 3.8″

Anton — 3.2″

Matador — 3.0″

Morton — 3.0″

Vigo Park — 3.0″

Muleshoe — 2.1″

Friona — 2.0″

Post — 1.2″

Plainview — 1.1″

Estelline — 1.0″