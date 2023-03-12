LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for March 12th, 2023.

Hello and happy Sunday, South Plains! It was such a beautiful day today. We reached a high of 64 degrees with minimal winds and cloud coverage. We had great temperatures this weekend to start our week!

Tonight we will be getting pretty chilly with a low of 34 degrees. Places up north like Clovis over to Silverton will see a low around 30-31 degrees, so they will be getting below that freezing range. Bring those new plants indoors!

Tomorrow we will see a high of 56 degrees. We are also going to see some showers move in tomorrow evening, covering at least 30% of the South Plains. It will be mostly sunny prior to the rain.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Tuesday temperatures will drop to 35 degrees. We will warm up throughout the day, with some sunshine and a high of 64 degrees. The winds will begin out of the east and move more south, blowing around 10-15 mph.

Wednesday will have some warmer temperatures with a low of 43 and a high of 77 degrees. The winds will begin to pick up, around 18-22 mph.

Thursday our low will be around 52 degrees, and our high will be 69. We will see a few showers throughout the day again with strong winds from all different directions. Gusts could get as high as 40 mph.

Overnight into Friday temperatures will begin to cool down quite a bit, resulting in a low of 30 and barely a high of 52 degrees. Winds will calm down slightly. They will blow mostly out of the north around 15-20 mph.

Saturday our high will be 53 degrees with a low of 29. These cooler temperatures will last though the weekend. Overnight into Sunday we will barely be reaching the 30s. Sunday will be very chilly with a high of 49 degrees. We will see some showers Sunday, as well!

I hope you all enjoyed the warm temperatures and tease of spring we got this weekend!

