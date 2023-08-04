LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for August 4th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early, Low of 78°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms north. High of 104°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over northeastern areas through midnight tonight. Some storms could produce wind gusts upwards of 60 MPH. Most areas will remain completely dry. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the forecast area, with southerly winds of 10-15 MPH expected. Warm temperatures remain overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to low 80s by sunrise on Saturday.

The record high temperature for Saturday is 102° and was set back in 2011. The current forecast calls for a daytime high of 104° in Lubbock, with most of the area ranging from 100°-110°. Warmest temperatures will remain over far eastern areas. A stationary front positioned in the Texas Panhandle could bring isolated showers to the extreme northern fringes of the KLBK viewing area. 80%-90% of the region is expected to remain rain free under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be warm, with lows only falling into the upper 60s to lower 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

As the stationary front begins to inch further south on Sunday, we will notice a degree or two drop in high temperatures. With that being said, we will still remain above average area-wide with highs varying anywhere from 95°-105°. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Cooler temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows settle into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Monday will be hot again, with highs getting back into the 95°-105° range. Southern areas will be warmer, and northern areas will be a few degrees cooler due to our stationary front hanging out over the southern Texas Panhandle. This stationary front will provide the opportunity for a few showers and storms to develop along and north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain warm, as lows only cool into the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended Forecast:

Record high temperatures are expected in Lubbock Tuesday through Friday of next week. 3 out of the 4 records expected to be broken were set back in 2011. Highs will range anywhere from 100°-112° around the area. We will likely see heat alerts issued for portions of the region next week. Record warm low temperatures are also likely. Winds will be out of the south and west mostly, with gusts occasionally exceeding 30 MPH during the daytime and early overnight hours. No meaningful precipitation will occur during this time frame. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 4th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 4th:

Sunrise: 7:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:45 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 105° (1943 & 2003)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 57° (1915)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

