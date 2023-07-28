LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for July 28th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy late. Low of 73°. Winds S→SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 99°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Temperatures will remain warm this evening into the overnight hours. By midnight, temperatures will still be in the mid 80s as a few more clouds pop up over the South Plains. Winds will shift from the south to the southwest through sunrise on Saturday, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH likely. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday will be another hot and sunny day. Highs are on track to approach the triple digit mark once again, with winds out of the south around 10-20 MPH expected. Make sure to appropriately apply sunscreen when outside, especially for prolonged periods of time. Don’t forget to reapply, too. Our UV index will be at an extreme level, so burn times will be as short as 10-15 minutes. Saturday night into Sunday morning will remain seasonably warm, with lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s expected.

We will be flirting with the triple digits in Lubbock once again on Sunday. Highs will continue to range from 95° to 105° around the KLBK viewing area. Always remember to look before you lock your vehicles. Make sure you NEVER leave your child or pet in a vehicle unattended in this heat. That decision could turn fatal for them in as little as 15-20 minutes. Wind will remain sustained around 10-20 MPH out of the south, with occasional gusts up to 30 MPH possible. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the forecast area. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain seasonably warm, with lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Triple digits return to Lubbock on Monday, with a high of 100° forecast for the Hub City. area-wide temperatures will once again peak anywhere from 95°-105° under a mostly sunny sky. Sustained wind speeds of 10-20 MPH will continue out of the south. Make sure to stay hydrated, especially when outdoors. Be sure to re-hydrate at least every 15-30 minutes. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s to upper 70s by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Our extended forecast continues to look hot, dry, and sunny. Some long-range data suggests that we could see some moisture return by the end of next week. However, it does not appear likely at this point in time. Highs will continue to peak anywhere from 95°-105° around the KLBK viewing area, with the warmest temperatures occurring off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Morning lows will warm into the low 70s to low 80s. Our ground is starting to become very dry very fast. Due to a wet May and June, we have seen an increase in wildfire fuel around the region. If you have plans on partaking in any outdoor burning, please be sure to be extra cautious. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 28th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 28th:

Sunrise: 6:57 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:51 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 105° (1995)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 54° (2005)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Stay cool and hydrated!

-Jacob

