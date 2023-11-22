Happy Thanksgiving Eve, everyone!

On this Wednesday we are seeing some warmer conditions despite the freezing temperatures we saw this morning. Our high here in Lubbock will reach 65 degrees with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be yet another chilly night and morning with a low of 34 degrees. Skies will be clear.

Thanksgiving Day is looking great with a high of 64 degrees and a few more clouds heading in after lunchtime. By night time and Friday morning, we will drop to 33 degrees with Friday warming to 51. There will be a morning cold front that will significantly drop temperatures for the weekend.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night will see a low of 34 degrees with Saturday barely warming to 51. Saturday will have a 20% chance of precipitation with northeast winds at 15-20 mph. This precipitation could be a wintry mix.

Saturday night will be freezing, dropping to 29 degrees. Definitely check on your loved ones and furry friends during these cold nights. Sunday will remain with a 10% chance of precipitation with a high temperature of 45. Winds will still remain out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, bringing us some chill.

Sunday night we will drop to 27 with Monday warming up to 47 degrees and winds will shift from the southwest direction at 10-15 mph.

Monday night will remain cold with a low of 29 and Tuesday warming to 54 with some sunshine.

Enjoy this holiday, we have so many things to be thankful for!

-Kathryn