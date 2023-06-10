LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Robbie Commodari has your Saturday evening weather update for June 10th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 62°. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 94°. Winds NE 12-18 mph.

The hot conditions we have had so far this weekend look continue into the day tomorrow to cap off our weekend here in the South Plains! Low morning temperatures tomorrow will range from the upper 50’s to low 60’s throughout the KLBK viewing area, making for a fairly nice morning to be outside! Whether that be going out for a bike ride, a run, or getting out to mow the lawn, it’ll be a beautiful Sunday morning. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower to upper 90’s. A mostly sunny sky can be expected as well. A cold front looks to move through later in the afternoon and evening, however, which will allow winds to pick up a bit out of the northeast at 12-18 mph. Precipitation is not expected with the cold front tomorrow.

Heading into Monday, morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60’s. Because of the cold front that will roll through the area tomorrow, temperatures will be down a bit compared to the weekend. High’s look to be in the mid to upper 80’s. Some southern areas could touch to lower 90’s. Winds will mostly be out of the east and southeast blowing around 10-15 mph. A mostly sunny sky is expected throughout the South Plains, however, a stray isolated shower or two is possible.

Temperatures will heat back up on Tuesday. We will see low temperatures hold steady compared the the previous few morning low temperatures. When you wake up on Tuesday, expect temperatures to be in the upper 50’s to lower and mid 60’s. As mentioned though, we will see temperatures back on the rise. High’s look to be in the lower to upper 90’s on Tuesday. A few clouds will be around as well, but precipitation is not expected. Winds will be out of the west at 12-18 mph.

The rest of the work week features much of the same story with temperatures on the climb! Temperatures in the lower, mid, and upper 90’s are in the forecast for highs. If you are outside for extended periods of time during the afternoon hours this week, please be sure to stay hydrated and frequently find shaded areas to cool off. Also, make sure to wear sunscreen and a hat to shade your face from the sun! Summer is on the way, South Plains! Precipitation chances look to be non-existent in the extended forecast as well. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected.

Enjoy the remainder of the weekend ahead everyone!

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, June 10th:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:57 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 105° (1917)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 47° (1955)



