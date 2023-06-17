LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Robbie Commodari has your Saturday evening weather update for June 17th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low 65°. Winds SW changing to N 12-18 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High 96°. Winds N changing to S 8-12 mph.

Currently, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the shaded counties that you see below. Several threats are possible with any storms that develop this afternoon and evening including hail up to 4″ in diameter, isolated wind gusts up to 80 mph, and a tornado or two. Please stay weather aware this evening and be sure to use the KLBK First Warning Weather app to check on any updates!

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10:00 PM CDT, June 17th, 2023.

Outside of the possibility for a couple of storms throughout eastern portions of the viewing area this afternoon and evening, we should be in for a calm night tonight. Morning lows tomorrow should be in the lower to upper 60’s with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will heat back up though heading into the afternoon hours for your Father’s Day with highs in the lower to upper 90’s. Lower 100’s cannot be ruled out for southern areas. Winds will start out blowing from the north tomorrow before changing to a southerly direction in the afternoon around 8-12 mph. A mostly sunny sky is expected.

We are going to turn that heat up another notch as we start the work week! Morning lows on Monday should be in the middle 60’s to lower 70’s throughout the region with highs well into the upper 90’s and lower to middle 100’s. Winds will blow out of the W at 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected.

Much of the same story goes for your Tuesday! Morning lows should dip into the upper 60’s to middle 70’s with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 90’s to lower and middle 100’s yet again. WInds will blow out of the WNW at 10-15 mph with a partly cloudy sky.

The heat will continue into the day on Wednesday, the first official day of summer, before “dropping” just a touch on Thursday. A slight chance of showers and storms exists on Thursday with that drop in temperatures. Severe weather is not anticipated at the moment, but if that changes, we will keep you updated. A 10% chance of precipitation is in the forecast for Thursday. Highs in the lower to upper 90’s will continue the theme of hot weather to finish off the work week.

Make sure you are staying hydrated and seeking shade as frequently as you can if you are outside for extended periods during the upcoming week! Carry water with you wherever you are going and apply sunscreen as well. Wear light-colored clothing and a hat to protect your skin from any sunburn.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday evening, and to all the fathers out there, I hope you enjoy Father’s Day tomorrow!

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, June 17th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 112° (2017)

Average Low: 66°

Record Low: 53° (1938)

It’s a good life!

-Robbie

Facebook: Meteorologist Robbie Commodari

Twitter: @robcomm5