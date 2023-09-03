LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for September 3st, 2023.

Good Sunday evening South Plains!

Tonight we are seeing calm conditions across the South Plains. We will reach a low of 70 degrees tonight rising to a high of 101 for Monday. Downsloping winds will bring us warmth and a possible elevated fire danger for Monday’s Labor Day. We could also see a few showers beginning around 1:00 P.M. CDT.

Monday night we will cool to a low of 71 degrees and Tuesday warming up to 101 degrees for another hot day. Winds will be out of the west, southwest at 15-20 with high wind gusts upwards of 30 mph.

Tuesday night will drop to 72 warming to another high of 100 for Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest at 12-18 mph.

Wednesday night will cool to 72 and warming to a high of 100 for Thursday. More southwest winds will blow at 12-18 mph with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday’s low will drop to 73 with Friday having a warm high of 102. Winds will once again be out of the southwest at 12-18 mph.

Friday night will begin to slightly cool down with a low of 70 and a high of 96 for Saturday. More rain chances are predicted for Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the holiday and please be safe!!

-Kathryn