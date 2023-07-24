LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for July 24th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 75°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 103°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Warmer than average temperatures will linger around the South Plains this evening through the overnight hours. A few clouds are expected, as winds occasionally gust near 20 MPH out of the south. Temperatures will eventually drop into the upper 60s to upper 70s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday looks to be another hot, breezy, and mostly sunny day! Temperatures will peak anywhere from 95-105 degrees around the KLBK viewing area, with warmest temperatures remaining over eastern areas. Winds will remain sustained around 12-18 MPH out of the south-southwest. If you have to be outside for extended periods of time, be sure to wear sunscreen and take the opportunity to rehydrate at least every 30 minutes! Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain warm, with lows varying through the upper 60s and 70s.

Wednesday will most likely be yet another triple-digit day for the city of Lubbock! High temperatures area-wide will continue to climb into the range of 95-105 degrees. Lubbock’s high is currently forecast to reach 101 degrees. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will feature a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, as temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Our weekly drought monitor update is issued each Thursday. I expect that we will see drought conditions begin to creep back into portions of western Texas and eastern New Mexico as of this week’s update. We have not seen any meaningful widespread precipitation over the past several weeks. Highs will continue to flirt with the triple digits on Thursday. We will see a few more clouds around the region, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain seasonably warm, with lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s expected.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will continue to trend slightly above average through the duration of our extended forecast. As the center of our ridge of high pressure slightly shifts, it could provide an isolated opportunity for showers and storms by early next week. Overall confidence in this possibility is low as of this time. High temperatures will range from 93-103 degrees around the region, with lows varying from 65-80 degrees. We will see a mostly sunny sky each day, with occasional clouds likely. Winds will remain mostly southerly, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH expected. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 24th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 24th:

Sunrise: 6:54 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:53 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 104° (1943 & 1958)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 57° (1915)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains! Stay cool and hydrated!

-Jacob

