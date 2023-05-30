LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Tuesday evening weather update for May 30th, 2023.

Good evening, South Plains!

Tonight: we could see some showers for our northern counties starting around 1:00 A.M. lasting us until 5:00 A.M. We will reach a low of 63 degrees.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will be back for a small portion of our day. Beginning around 3:00 A.M. we could see some showers heading in around 3:00 P.M. Severe weather will be a risk for Wednesday across much of the region. Our low will be 63 degrees with a high of 86 for the day. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 mph. Our chance of precipitation will be around 30% for the region.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Thursday, we will reach a low of 62 degrees with thunderstorms for most of the day. Our high for Thursday will be 79 degrees. So far we are sitting at a 1-5 risk for severe weather for most of the region. Winds will be blowing out of the south southeast at 12-18 mph.

Thursday night will see a low of 60 degrees and a high of 81 for Friday. Thunderstorms will be back and strong throughout the day. We will have around a 40% chance of precipitation. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Friday night will drop a bit cooler to 57 degrees. We will reach a high of 78 for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies along with scattered thunderstorms and showers. We could see some severe weather, as well. Winds will slightly calm down out of the southeast at 8-12 mph. There will be a 30% chance of precipitation.

Saturday night will have another cool night at 57 degrees. Sunday will see a high of 77 with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist again with another 30% chance of precipitation. Winds will be out of multiple directions at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night will reach a low of 59 degrees. To start the week, we will see a high of 79 degrees for Monday. There will be scattered showers and mostly cloudy conditions for the day. Our chance of precipitation will be 10% for the day. Winds will be out of the southeast at a lower speed of 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will see a low of 59 degrees and a high of 78 for the day. There will be cloudy skies and already a 30% chance of precipitation. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 12-18 mph.

Soak up the last bit of sunshine until the storms begin again!

-Kathryn