LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday night weather update for January 10th, 2024.

Tonight: Clear sky. Low of 32°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: P.M. cold front. Partly cloudy. High of 57°. Winds SW→N 18-22 MPH.

Tonight:

Compared to seasonal averages, we will be slightly above that threshold tonight. Lows will range from the low 20s to the upper 30s. Areas along and north of Highway 380 will fall below freezing, with northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area seeing the coldest temperatures. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH, becoming slightly stronger just before sunrise. We will keep a clear sky around the region overnight.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, January 11th, 2024.

Wind alerts have been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area for Thursday, January 11th, 2024. A High Wind Warning has been issued for areas in the gold shaded regions below. Here, sustained winds of 30-45 MPH are likely throughout Thursday. Gusts as high as 60 MPH are also expected. In the Wind Advisory regions, indicated by the lighter tan color, sustained winds of 30-35 MPH will be accompanied by gusts up to 55 MPH.

Wind Alerts effective for Thursday, January 11th, 2024.

Short Term:

A cold front will pass through the region during the day on Thursday. This will not prevent highs from reaching the upper 60s to low 70s off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains. Areas on the Caprock will vary from the mid 50s to low 60s for highs. Winds will be strong on Thursday, with gusts as high as 50-55 MPH out of the southwest.

Once our cold front passes through, winds will shift to the north, and precipitation will begin to increase. A light snow is expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with areas along and north of Highway 62/82 having the highest likelihood of seeing anywhere from a dusting, to 2″ of snow! Areas along the Highway 70 corridor will have the highest likelihood of seeing accumulating snow. Realistically, Lubbock is expected to see less than 0.50″ of snow. However, this will be enough to result in some icy roadways early Friday morning.

Lows will bottom out in the teens and 20s by sunrise on Friday, with abundant sunshine returning by Friday afternoon. Winds will shift back to the west on Friday, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH expected. We will be colder around the region, with highs ranging from the upper 30s over northwestern areas, to the mid 50s for southeastern zones. Friday night into Saturday morning will be another cold one, with lows falling into the 20s and low 30s.

If you enjoy warmer temperatures, be sure to get outside and take advantage of the day. Highs will peak in the 50s to low 60s for most. Northern areas may not escape the upper 40s. Winds will shift to the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Late Saturday into Sunday, a well-advertised arctic blast will arrive across the South Plains. By the time the sun rises on our Sunday, lows will range from the low teens to the mid 20s region-wide.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 10th, 2024.

Extended Forecast:

The coldest air since December 2022 arrives on Sunday. Once we fall below freezing in Lubbock Saturday night into Sunday morning, we will likely not rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon. There is a chance the Hub City remains below freezing through Wednesday afternoon! As of now, Lubbock is expected to see freezing temperatures for at least 60 hours. As a result of the extreme cold, we have gone ahead and issued ‘Weather Aware Days’ for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. Wind chill values will be as low as -20° Monday morning. This would prompt wind chill alerts around the region, with frostbit occurring in as little as 30 minutes. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s Sunday and Monday, with more 30s returning Tuesday. By Wednesday, we warm back to seasonal averages, with highs returning to the 50s and 40s. Although winter precipitation chances are not at 0%, we are not currently not overly concerned with the possibility of ice and snow around the region. We will continue to monitor these trends closely.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 10th 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 10th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:57 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 77° (2023)

Record Low: -10° (1930)

