LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for August 8th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early. Low of 75°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. HOT. High of 103°. Winds W 12-18 MPH.

Isolated showers will be possible along and west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor through midnight. No widespread severe weather is expected, but some gust winds could approach 60 MPH as we have a lot of dry air at the surface. Winds outside of storms will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will eventually bottom out in the upper 60s to low 80s by sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday will bring us our 30th 100° day of 2023! We will likely tie, if not break the record high of 103° for Lubbock, which was set back in 2011. Highs area-wide will range from 98°-108° under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west around 12-18 MPH. A weak cold front will move in from the Panhandle later in the day, into the early overnight hours. This will drop temperatures a few degrees overnight. However, we will remain warm as lows only fall into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Thursday will be another warm one, with highs peaking anywhere from 95°-105° around the KLBK forecast area. Winds will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible from 6 PM through Midnight. No widespread severe weather is expected, but some of the strongest storms could produce 40-60 MPH gusts. Thursday night into Friday morning remains mild, with temperatures cooling into the upper 60s to low 80s.

Friday looks to be the hottest day out of the next week, and will likely be another record-setting day in Lubbock. Our current forecast calls for a high of 105°, which would break our old record high of 103° set all the way back in 1936. We will keep a partly cloudy sky and isolated showers in the forecast. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain warm, with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 80s.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast Saturday. After that, we dry out and will see clouds fade. Highs will continue to range from 95°-110° around the forecast area, with the warmest temperatures remaining over eastern areas. Morning lows will continue to range from the upper 60s to low 80s. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated, and appropriately apply sunscreen when outdoors! As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 8th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 8th:

Sunrise: 7:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:41 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 105° (2003)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 58° (1989 & 1990)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx