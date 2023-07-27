LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for July 27th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy late. Low of 73°. Winds S→SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 100°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tonight will be another mild night as lows bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Clouds will increase late, especially over northern areas. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Official sunrise time in Lubbock Friday morning is 6:57 AM CDT.

Friday is officially being renamed fry-day as it is expected to be Lubbock’s 24th 100° day of 2023! With a high of 100° forecast, it’ll be a hot one. Make sure to stay hydrated, especially when outdoors. Be sure to re-hydrate at least every 15-30 minutes. We will see a partly cloudy sky in the morning transition to a mostly sunny sky later in the day. Winds will be out of the south around 10-20 MPH, with occasional gusts approaching 30 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be mild, with lows dropping into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Saturday will be another hot and sunny day. Highs are on track to reach the triple digit mark once again, with winds out of the south around 10-20 MPH likely. Make sure to appropriately apply sunscreen when outside, especially for prolonged periods of time. Don’t forget to reapply, too. Burn times will be as short as 10-15 minutes. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be seasonably warm, with lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s expected.

Sunday will be just a degree or two cooler around the region. Highs will continue to range from 95° to 105° around the KLBK viewing area. Always remember to look before you lock your vehicles. Make sure you NEVER leave your child or pet in a vehicle unattended in this heat. That decision could turn fatal for them in as little as 15-20 minutes. Wind will remain sustained around 10-20 MPH out of the south, with occasional gusts around 30 MPH. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain seasonably warm, with lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Our extended forecast continues to look hot, dry, and sunny. Some long-range data suggests that we could see some moisture return by the end of next week. However, it does not appear likely at this point in time. Highs will continue to peak anywhere from 95°-105° around the KLBK viewing area, with the warmest temperatures occurring off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Morning lows will warm into the low 70s to low 80s. Our ground is starting to become very dry very fast. Due to a wet May and June, we have seen an increase in wildfire fuel around the region. If you have plans on partaking in any outdoor burning, please be sure to be extra cautious. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: July 27th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, July 27th:

Sunrise: 6:56 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:51 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 105° (1995)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 54° (2005)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains! Stay cool and hydrated!

-Jacob

