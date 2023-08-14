LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for August 14th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Showers late. Low of 64°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 92°. Winds ESE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight will remain seasonably cool around the region. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the east-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise Tuesday. Some isolated showers or storms will be possible around sunrise.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through 11 AM Tuesday morning. Areas along and north of Highway 62/82 will have the highest likelihood of seeing this activity. Overall confidence in this activity is low. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky by Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures peaking in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain comfortable, with lows settling into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be warm and dry around the region. Daytime highs will return to the 90°-105° range, with hottest temperatures occurring off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be warmer than previous night, as lows cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

We will be approaching record-breaking temperatures on Thursday! Lubbock’s current record high temperature for the date is 104° and was set back in 2019. The current forecast calls for Lubbock to tie this record, with a forecast high of 104°. Across the region, temperatures will range from 95°-108°. Coolest temperatures will remain over the northwestern KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. A few late day showers and storms are possible, but most areas are expected to remain dry. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild, as lows fall into the upper 60s to low 80s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will remain above average through the remainder of out forecast period. Highs will continue to range from 95°-105° with a mostly sunny sky hanging around the region. Morning lows will remain in the upper 60s to low 80s. We are expected to remain dry around the region. Winds will become southeasterly Saturday through Monday, helping to keep temperatures a few degrees cooler Sunday and Monday. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 14th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 14th:

Sunrise: 7:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:35 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 107° (2020)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 53° (1920)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

