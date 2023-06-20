LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Tuesday morning weather update for June 20th, 2023.

Today: We are still resulting in some downsloping winds and very warm temperatures on this Tuesday; Our high will reach 104 degrees here in Lubbock. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. There is a heat advisory for the southern South Plains and the southern Rolling Plains; temperatures getting to 110-112 degrees.

Tonight: Temperatures are going to be warm with some heavy cloud coverage; temperatures will still remain in the 60s – 70s across the region.

Tomorrow: Our high will reach 10 degrees for Wednesday. Winds will be at the same speeds; 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday night has a chance for thunderstorms. Here in Lubbock we are at a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail size. Thursday will reach 97 degrees with another 20% chance for P.M. thunderstorms.

These storms Thursday will likely occur in the afternoon hours and the chances will last through Friday. Thursday will be a bit cooler with a high of 97 degrees for the day.

Friday’s high will reach 97 degrees with winds out of the southeast at 15-20 mph. The weekend will kick off with a low of 71 degrees Friday night and Saturday bringing us 105 degrees as our high. Temperatures will be extremely hot all across the region; heat advisories are expected.

Saturday night will get to 73 degrees as the low and Sunday the pattern continues with a high of 103 degrees. It will be a sunny Sunday with minimal cloud coverage.

Sunday night the trend continues with a low of 71 and a high of 99 degrees. Skies will be clear with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Be careful in the heat and stay hydrated!

-Kathryn