LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley lets us know about August 2023’s two full moons!

Moonrise in Lubbock, TX August 1st, 2023

August is THE month for moon lovers in 2023. We will have not one, but two full moons this month. The first one occurs tonight, rising at roughly 9:19 PM CDT in Lubbock. This full moon is known as the Sturgeon supermoon. According to NASA, “[It] gets this nickname from the Algonquin tribes in what is now the northeastern USA. [They] called this the Sturgeon Moon after the large fish in the Great Lakes, and other major bodies of water, that were more easily caught this time of year.”

A supermoon is a moon that appears particularly large in the sky because of it being in the full moon phase while simultaneously being the closest to Earth in its orbit. Both the Sturgeon and Blue moons this month are considered ‘supermoons’.

Our 2nd full moon of August will rise at 8:30 PM CDT on the 30th! This moon will be known as the Blue supermoon because it will be the 2nd full moon we see for the month of August.