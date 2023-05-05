LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for May 5th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 55°. Winds WSW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds late. High of 90°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

A mostly clear sky will hang around the region tonight, with west-southwesterly winds around 12-18 MPH expected. Dry conditions will hang around the region, as temperatures settle into the upper 40s over northwestern areas, and southeastern zones staying in the low 60s.

Saturday will be warm around the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s, with warmest temperatures occurring over eastern areas. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH, with a few clouds moving in later in the day. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be mild with a few clouds, as lows settle in the low 50s to low 60s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will be another hot, mostly sunny day across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Southwesterly winds around 12-18 MPH, in addition to highs in the 80s and 90s, will make it quite literally feel like a blow-dryer outside! A few showers and storms will be possible off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s as a few clouds hang around the area.

Monday will be the warmest day we have seen in 2023 so far! Highs will peak in the triple-digits for some over eastern locations. Most areas will peak in the 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust as high as 30 MPH at times. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain mild, with temperatures settling into the 50s and 60s by sunrise Tuesday.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances return to the forecast from Tuesday through Friday of next week. We will see a storm system dive down from the Pacific Northwest, bringing moisture back to the South Plains! Highs will fall from the upper 80s to upper 90s on Tuesday, the upper 70s to upper 80s by Friday! Storms look most likely later next week, with a few severe storms possible. Morning lows will remain in the upper 40s to mid 60s. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 5th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 5th:

Sunrise: 6:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Average High: 81°

Record High: 99° (1940, 2012, & 2014)

Average Low: 53°

Record Low: 34° (1953)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx