LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for February 17th, 2023.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Low of 28°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Clouds early. Snow or rain shower possible. High of 55°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight will be cold and cloudy around the region. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. By sunrise tomorrow morning, we could see a shower or two south of Highway 380. A few snowflakes may even mix in. Not much is expected, as dry air will hang on near the surface.

Saturday will be cool and breezy, with high temperatures reaching the 50s to low 60s. Sustained winds of 15-20 MPH out of the southwest are expected. Other than a few morning showers, we will remain dry. More sunshine will peek out during the afternoon and evening hours, with a mostly clear sky temporarily returning overnight. Temperatures will be on track to bottom out in the 30s to low 40s.

Clouds will return to the region on Sunday, with a cloudy sky expected region wide. High temperatures will climb to above average levels, peaking in the mid 60s to low 70s! Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be mild, with temperatures only cooling into the 40s to low 50s.

Monday will be the warmest day out of the next seven! Highs will peak in the 80s off the Caprock, with the rest of the region warming into the mid to upper 70s! Winds will be out of the west, gusting as high as 40-45 MPH. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain warm, as lows struggle to settle into the mid 40s to low 50s!

Extended Forecast:

Warm and windy conditions hang around the region for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our pressure gradient will increase around eastern New Mexico and western Texas ahead of our next cold front, resulting in wind gusts as high as 50 MPH! This will increase the concern for fire weather conditions, especially on Tuesday. Eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area will see isolated to scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will drop down closer to seasonal averages, with windy and cloudy conditions lingering around the area. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 17th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, February 17th:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:33 PM CDT

Average High: 60°

Record High: 85° (1970)

Average Low: 31°

Record Low: 0° (1978)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

