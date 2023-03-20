LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for March 20th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 46°. Winds SSW 20-25 MPH, gusts ~35-40 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 77°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH, gusts ~35-40 MPH.

The start to Spring 2023 was a cloudy and cool one. Tonight, clouds will hang around the region with breezy conditions hanging around the region. Gusts as high as 40 MPH are likely around the region, as lows settle into the upper 30s to low 50s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be warm, windy, and partly to mostly cloudy around the KLBK viewing area! Highs will peak in the upper 60s over eastern New Mexico to the low 80s off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH likely. Some blowing dust can be expected, too. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be mild and breezy, as lows bottom out in the 40s and 50s.

We will warm up quite a bit on Wednesday. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to upper 80s for most, with possibly even a few 90s possible off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Winds will remain breezy out of the west, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH likely. Blowing dust and an increased risk of fire weather conditions will be a concern. Avoid any outdoor burning, in addition to any activities that could result in a spark. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain mild, with temperatures only dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Thursday will be another warm and breezy day this week. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s once again, as winds gust up to 40 MPH out of the west. A cold front will begin to approach the region, passing through late in the evening and overnight hours. This will bring a few showers and storms over northeastern portions of the forecast area. Not much in the way of rainfall is expected at this time. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature a few showers, with lows dropping into the mid 30s to low 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler temperatures are expected from Friday through Monday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. A few light freezes are expected over northern areas each morning. This will be most likely north of Highway 70, with the possibility of a light freeze existing as far south as the Highway 62/82 corridor. We will see periods of clouds and sun each day, with winds continuing to gust as high as 30-40 MPH each day. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 20th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 20th:

Sunrise: 7:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:59 PM CDT

Average High: 69°

Record High: 93° (2017)

Average Low: 40°

Record Low: 8° (1965)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

