LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for November 17th, 2023.

Tonight: Clouds return. Mostly cloudy. Low of 40°. Winds ENE→SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High of 66°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Clouds return to the region overnight, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the east-northeast to the southwest, with sustained speeds of only 5-10 MPH expected. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s to low 50s by sunrise on Saturday. Warmest temperatures will occur over southeastern areas, with the coolest air remaining over northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Saturday Morning, November 18th, 2023.

Short Term:

Texas Tech takes on UCF at The Jones this Saturday for their last home game of the season. Gametime temps will be in the 50s and 60s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky persisting throughout the game. Dress in layers, and cheer on those Red Raiders! Sunday’s highs will return to the 60s and 70s, with westerly winds of 15-20 MPH likely around the region. Sunday night into Monday morning, our next cold front will move into the region. Wind gusts as high as 40 MPH will be possible behind the front. Highs on Monday will fall into the 50s and 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will be possible Saturday afternoon through late Sunday morning. More isolated showers will be possible over northeastern areas on Monday. Morning lows will vary from the mid 30s to low 50s each morning.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 17th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Windy and cool temperatures remain on Tuesday. Highs will peak in the upper 40s to upper 50s after starting off the day in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be sustained out of the north at 15-20 MPH, with winds gradually subsiding throughout the day. We’re back in the 50s and 60s Wednesday through Friday, with morning lows remaining in the 20s and 30s. Morning freezes will be possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings, especially along and north of Highway 62/82. Thanksgiving will be seasonably mild, with average temperatures likely. No precipitation will fall across the region on Thursday, but occasional passing clouds will be possible. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Winds really start to pick up on Friday ahead of our next cold front. A strong arctic front will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, ushering in some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 17th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 17th:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:43 PM CDT

Average High: 63°

Record High: 88° (2017)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 10° (1959)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

