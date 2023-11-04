LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update for November 4th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear sky. Patchy dense fog east. Low of 42°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Overcast at times. High of 80°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

A weak cold front passed through the South Plains on Saturday, and will result in continued cool temperatures around the region tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s to upper 40s. Coolest temperatures will occur over northwestern areas. We will keep a mostly clear sky around the region early on. A few clouds will start arriving over the southern portions of the KLBK viewing area around sunrise. Patchy dense fog is expected to develop off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains tonight, with visibility being a concern through 9 AM CST Sunday morning. Be sure to turn your headlights on low beam, and drive below the speed limit if you encounter dense fog. Winds will be light out of the north tonight, with sustained speeds of only 5-10 MPH expected.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Sunday Morning, November 5th, 2023.

Time Change Tonight!

Don’t forget to ‘Fall Back’ one hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Daylight Saving Time officially ends Sunday, November 5, at 2 AM local time. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning! Please also take this time to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to see if the batteries need to be changed! It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well. In case you’re wondering, we’ll ‘Spring Forward” again on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 AM local time.

“Fall Back” – DST Ends (Valid: Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 AM Local Time)

Short Term:

Above average temperatures will remain around the region Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Sunday, with the 80s and even some 90s prevailing for Monday and Tuesday. Election Day Tuesday will be the warmest day, with Lubbock coming within 1-2 degrees of the record high temperature for the date. Make sure to get out and cast your ballot if you didn’t get to vote early! Morning lows will remain above average, too. Lows will cool into the mid 30s to low 50s Sunday morning, with temperatures only dropping into the 40s and 50s for Monday and Tuesday mornings.

An overcast sky can be expected at times on Sunday, with mostly sunny to completely sunny conditions returning for Monday and Tuesday. Winds will be breezy at times each day, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected out of the west-southwest. No rainfall is expected around the region for the short term.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 4th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday will be another warm day, with high temperatures ranging through the 80s. We will see clouds begin to increase late in the day as a cold front begins to approach from the north. Ahead of the front, winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Once the front passes through, winds will shift to the north with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH likely. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will be possible. Some patchy blowing dust will also be likely. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be chilly, as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 50s. Isolated showers will also be possible across the region overnight.

Below average temperatures will return to the region from Thursday through at least Saturday! Highs will be in the 50s to mid 60s each day, with morning lows falling back into the upper 20s to low 40s. Isolated showers will be possible around the region, with the highest probability of seeing any measurable rainfall existing south of Highway 62/82. We will dry out Thursday night, with dry conditions remaining through Saturday. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region each day. Winds will be out of the northeast Thursday, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH continuing. Winds will calm Friday through Saturday morning, with south-southeasterly sustained speeds of 5-15 MPH. Winds will gust back upwards of 15-20 MPH by Saturday evening.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 4th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, November 3rd:

Sunrise: 8:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:52 PM CDT

Average High: 68°

Record High: 88° (2017 & 2020)

Average Low: 41°

Record Low: 20° (1950)

