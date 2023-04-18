LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for April 18th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 53°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Warm. High of 90°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

A mostly clear and mild night is in store for the South Plains tonight. We will see just a few passing clouds through sunrise on Wednesday, with temperatures settling into the mid 40s to mid 60s around the region. Warmest temperatures will occur over southeastern areas, with coldest air remaining over northwestern locations. Winds will be occasionally strong out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible.

Wednesday will be warm and windy around western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Highs will range from the mid 80s into the low to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. We will see a few clouds and patchy blowing dust around the region. Southwesterly gusts as high as 40 MPH are likely, and will increase our potential for fire weather conditions around the region. A Fire Weather Watch is currently in effect for most of the viewing area, and will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning by Wednesday morning. Wednesday night will remain breezy and mild. A weak cold front will move into the region by sunrise Thursday, dropping our temperatures into the low 40s to upper 50s.

Thursday will be a typical April day! Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be calm and variable in direction, with gusts around 25-30 MPH possible. We will see a few clouds around the region, but look to remain dry unfortunately. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cooler, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Below average temperatures return for Friday, as highs struggle to make it out of the 60s! Here in Lubbock, the current forecast calls for a high of 65 degrees behind our cold front. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the South Plains, with regional temperatures peaking in the upper 50s to low 70s. WInds will be out of the north around 15-20 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold. Some of our northern areas will likely see lows in the mid to low 20s by Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures remain below their seasonal average for Saturday and Sunday. There is a high degree of uncertainty amongst the latest data in regard to temperatures this weekend. Next week, we will warm back up with a few more opportunities of showers and storms returning to the region! You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 18th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 18th:

Sunrise: 7:13 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:20 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 96° (1987)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 29° (1944 & 1953)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

