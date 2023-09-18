LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for September 18th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. Low of 65°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 94°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms are expected across portions of the KLBK viewing area this evening into the overnight hours. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms is in effect for portions of the region, including for the city of Lubbock. The main risk with any storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts close to 60 MPH. A partly cloudy sky is likely around the region tonight, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s around sunrise on Tuesday.

Severe Thunderstorm Outlook for Monday, September 18th, 2023.

Tuesday will bring us warm temperatures and more isolated showers and storms. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. During the afternoon and evening hours, isolated showers and storms will begin to develop. As this activity moves off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains, it could reach severe limits. Damaging wind gusts around 60 MPH and hail around 1″ in diameter will be the main threats. Timing will be from 4 PM through midnight. Isolated rainfall totals of 0.25″-0.50″ will be possible with the strongest storms. A few showers and storms will linger through the overnight hours, with dry conditions expected by sunrise. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to upper 60s once again.

Wednesday will be dry with temperatures holding steady in the upper 80s to mid 90s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the KLBK viewing area, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be slightly warmer than average, with temperatures cooling into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast area on Thursday as a weak disturbance pushes through the region. Daytime highs will climb into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH expected. Showers and storms will start to develop during the late afternoon hours, lingering into the early morning hours on Friday. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging wind gusts near 60 MPH and hail close to 1″ in diameter will be the main concerns. Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s.

Extended Forecast:

An isolated shower or storm will be possible over extreme eastern areas on Friday. The South Plains Fair officially kicks off on Friday, with the weather looking dry and warm in Lubbock. Summer ends and fall begins on Saturday! Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s, and we will remain dry around the region as well. Saturday night into Sunday morning, we will be tracking a cold front that is forecast to move into the KLBK viewing area. This will drop highs back into the upper 70s to upper 80s on Sunday. Showers and storms will return to the forecast on Monday, with daytime highs remaining in the upper 70s to low 90s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 18th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, September 18th:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:50 PM CDT

Average High: 84°

Record High: 100° (2015)

Average Low: 59°

Record Low: 43° (1971)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

