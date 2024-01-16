LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for January 16th, 2024.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 17°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 59°. Winds SW→W 18-22 MPH.

Tonight:

Although tonight will be cold, it is not expected to be nearly as cold as where we’ve been over the past several nights. Lows will bottom out in the mid teens to low 20s by sunrise on Wednesday. We will keep a clear sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Wind chill values will be as low as 5° to 10° at times. Be sure to keep your pets inside, and leave those indoor faucets dripping.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, January 17th, 2024.

Short Term:

Once we rise above freezing on Wednesday, it will bring an end to a nearly 90-hour streak of below freezing temperatures in Lubbock! Highs will quickly warm on Wednesday, peaking in the mid 50s to mid 60s around the region. We will see clouds increase later in the day, with winds out of the southwest sustained at 18-22 MPH. These downsloping winds will be responsible for our quick warm up. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be much warmer, with lows only falling into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

A partly cloudy sky will hang around the region on Thursday, with high temperatures climbing back into the 50s and 60s. Winds will start the day off out of the west around 18-22 MPH. Late Thursday afternoon, into the evening hours, our next cold front will begin to move into the region. Winds will shift to the north behind the front, with gusts out of the north up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will quickly cool behind the front, with low temperatures settling into the lower teens to mid 20s by sunrise on Friday.

Well-below average temperatures will return to eastern New Mexico and western Texas for Friday. This batch of colder air looks to be a bit milder than the one we saw earlier this week. Highs should remain slightly above freezing in Lubbock on Friday. Highs will peak in the 20s and 30s, with winds out of the east around 12-18 MPH. Wind chill values will remain below freezing region-wide on Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning will be colder, with lows in the upper single digits to upper teens.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 15th, 2024.

Extended Forecast:

We will see temperatures remain below average on Saturday as clouds increase around the forecast area. We will see highs in the 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky, with southeasterly winds of 12-18 MPH. We will remain below average on Sunday, but temperatures will be around 10°-15° warmer than Saturday. A mostly cloudy sky will remain around the region Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. We are tracking a series of storm systems that will track through the Permian Basin and Rolling Plains Sunday into Tuesday. This will increase rain chances, especially over eastern areas. Morning lows will remain below freezing through Monday, with Tuesday morning trending warmer due to the increase of moisture around the region.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 16th 2024.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. If you don’t have it yet, make sure to download our new and improved EverythingLubbock Weather app. It is free in both the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 16th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 6:03 PM CST

Normal High: 55°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 80° (1911)

Record Low: 5° (2024)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx