LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday morning weather update for July 5th, 2023.

Good morning South Plains! Today will provide another warm day under sunny skies.

Our high will reach 95 degrees here in Lubbock with very minimal to no cloud coverage. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: We will drop to 70 degrees and we will sit at a 20% chance of precipitation with our northern counties possibly seeing some severe weather. Lubbock could see some showers early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow: We will have a slight cold front, allowing us to drop a couple of degrees all across the South Plains. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Thursday night will drop to 71 degrees with temperatures warming up for Friday. Friday’s high will reach 98 degrees with south, southwest winds 12-18 mph. We will have another chance for some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and night.

Friday night and Saturday morning will cool to 71 degrees. Saturday will maintain a high of 98 degrees for the day with south winds once again at speeds 18-22 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny and we will have yet another chance for some precipitation.

Saturday night will cool to 74 degrees and Sunday will warm to 100. The triple digits will have arrived! Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will yet again be out of the south at speeds around 10-15 mph.

Sunday night will drop to 73 degrees with temperatures warming back up to the 100s in some places for Monday. Monday will reach a high of 101 degrees with winds from the south at 12-18 mph. Precipitation chances will be at 10%.

Tuesday morning will see a low of 73 degrees and Lubbock will see a high of 102 degrees for the day. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 12-18 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny again.

I hope you all had a great Fourth of July and enjoy the rest of your week!

-Kathryn