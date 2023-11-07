LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for November 7th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear sky. Low of 52°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Clouds and cold front late. High of 85°. Winds WSW→NE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight:

A clear sky will hang around the region tonight. Winds will be out of the southwest, sustained at 10-15 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s to low 60s by sunrise on Wednesday. Warmest temperatures will occur to the east of Lubbock, off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, November 8th, 2023.

Short Term:

Wednesday will be warm and breezy. Highs will range from the upper 70s over northwestern areas, to the low 90s across the Rolling Plains. Most areas will peak somewhere in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase later in the day as a cold front moves through the region. This front will likely move through Lubbock around 5-8 PM. Behind the front’s passage, winds will shift from the west-southwest to the northeast. Gusts as high as 25-35 MPH are likely. Some patchy blowing dust can also be expected. Clouds increase overnight, with showers increasing over extreme southern areas. Lows will bottom out in the 40s.

The forecast calls for a high temperature of 52° in Lubbock on Thursday. That high will likely occur before the sun even comes up. Daytime temperatures will likely stay in the 40s for most locations across the KLB viewing area. Light to moderate rainfall is expected over the southeastern half of the region, especially south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Local rainfall amounts over 0.25″ are possible, but most areas will wind up with less than 0.25″. Areas that see rainfall will remain cooler throughout the day. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH, making it feel even colder than it actually is outside. Areas of drizzle will be possible for most areas on and off most of the day. Light rain and drizzle will continue overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with lows cooling into the upper 20s to upper 30s. Some patchy freezing drizzle or even light snow will be possible. However, no icy impacts or accumulations are expected at this time.

Morning showers will remain possible for Friday, with highs peaking in the 50s and 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH expected. We will become clearer later in the evening and overnight hours, as lows drop into the upper 20s to upper 30s by sunrise on Saturday.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 7th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

The 8th Annual Veterans Day Parade will take place Saturday morning at 10 AM on Broadway Street in Lubbock, ending at the Civic Center. During the parade, temps will be in the mid 40s to low 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Daytime highs on Saturday will vary from the mid 50s to the mid 60s under an increasingly sunny sky. Periods of cloud and sun will persist on Sunday, before clouds become more dominant for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s Sunday, before slightly cooling back into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. Our next disturbance will move into the region on Monday. Right now, data is in disagreement as to whether or not we will see rainfall around the region. Should we see more rainfall, cooler temperatures can be expected. Morning lows will remain in the upper 20s through the mid 40s Saturday through Tuesday mornings. Winds will vary from the south and east around 10-20 MPH each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 7th, 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Be sure to also download the new and improved Everything Lubbock Weather app, available for free in the Google Play Store and App store.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 7th:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:50 PM CDT

Average High: 67°

Record High: 89° (1916)

Average Low: 39°

Record Low: 19° (1947)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx