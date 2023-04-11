LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for April 11th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 51°. Winds SSE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 83°. Winds SSE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight will be clear and mild around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. We will see a clear sky around the region, with sustained winds of 12-18 MPH out of the south-southeast. We will remain dry, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 40s to mid 50s. by sunrise on Wednesday. Warmest temperatures will remain over southeastern areas, with the northwestern region seeing the coolest temperatures.

Wednesday will be warm, sunny, and breezy at times! Highs will peak in the low to mid 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will be sustained out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH possible. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain breezy, with temperatures falling into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday could feature a few late day showers and storms. We are expecting to have drier air at the surface, which could limit the amount of shower and storm activity we see. Should any elevated showers and storms develop, we could see some locally strong wind gusts upwards of 60-70 MPH! High temperatures will warm into the 80s region wide, with a partly cloudy sky expected around the region. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts will approach 40 MPH. This will bring an elevated threat of fire weather conditions to western portions of the South Plains. Warm and windy conditions will remain overnight, as lows only cool into the upper 40s to low 60s.

Friday will be dry and breezy, with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s! This will keep an elevated threat level of fire weather conditions around the forecast area. A mostly sunny sky is expected around the region, with sustained southwesterly winds of 20-25 MPH expected. Gusts will be as high as 40-45 MPH. This could result in some patchy blowing dust. A cold front will move into the region Friday night into Saturday morning, allowing for cooler air to spill into the region. Lows will drop into the low 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

This weekend looks perfect for anything outdoors across the KLBK viewing area! Morning lows will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s, with afternoon highs peaking in the upper 60s to low 80s! We will remain dry and sunny, so be sure to wear sunblock if you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time. We will see more widespread 80s Monday and Tuesday, with more clouds and stronger winds around the region. Gusts as high as 35-45 MPH are likely, and could result in patchy blowing dust around the region. Isolated showers will be possible both Monday and Tuesday. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 11th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, April 11th:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:15 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 94° (1972)

Average Low: 45°

Record Low: 25° (1932)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx