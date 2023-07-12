LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday morning weather update for July 12th, 2023.

Good morning, South Plains!

We started off this Wednesday with some very warm overnight lows.

Today: We have a heat advisory in effect from 1:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. CDT. This will include places that will reach temperatures near or above 105 degrees across the South Plains, Rolling Plains, and far southeastern Texas Panhandle. There will be a 10% chance of precipitation for this afternoon continued into the evening and overnight hours. The biggest threat if these storms form will be high wind gusts.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop to 77 degrees, bringing us some very warm overnight lows. Skies will be cloudy throughout the night lasting until tomorrow as well. Precipitation chances will remain throughout the night.

Tomorrow: Thursday will see slightly cooler temperatures but we will still remain in the triple digits. Our high will reach 103 degrees in Lubbock with west southwest winds at speeds of 12-18 mph. We will have a 20% chance of precipitation.

Extended Forecast:

Tomorrow night will see another very warm overnight low, bottoming out at 76 degrees. Friday will once again remain in the triple digits with a high of 101 degrees with thunderstorm chances remaining at 20% throughout the day and evening. Winds will be out of the south at speeds around 10-15 mph.

Friday night will cool to 73 degrees with temperatures slightly cooling for Saturday. We will have precipitation chances remaining throughout the weekend; a 10% chance for Saturday. Skies will be cloudy.

Saturday night and Sunday morning we will finally reach the 60s again with a low of 69 degrees. Sunday will cool to 94 degrees giving us a slight reprieve from the intense triple digits. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Another 10% chance of precipitation is set for Sunday.

Sunday night will cool to 71 degrees and Monday will reach a high of 100 degrees, putting us back into the triple digits to kick off the work week. Skies are going to clear up bringing us some mostly sunny conditions for Monday. Winds will be out of the south at speeds of 12-18 mph.

Monday night and Tuesday morning will warm up again! We will see a low of 73 degrees and a high of 103 for Tuesday. Skies will be sunny with winds out of the south at 12-18 mph.

Be safe today and stay hydrated!

-Kathryn