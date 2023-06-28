LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday morning weather update for June 28th, 2023.

Good morning! We have made it halfway through the week; your reward is downsloping temperatures heading into the weekend!

Today: Our high in Lubbock will be 105 degrees. We have some wind from the south with some higher wind gusts throughout the day; speeds around 20-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. We have a heat advisory for the central and southern South Plains, Rolling Plains and southeastern Texas Panhandle. Temperatures of 105 and 109 degrees are likely on the Caprock with some places reaching 110 degrees further east. The heat advisory will be from 12:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. central time.

Tonight: Southerly winds will lead to some warmer overnight low temperatures; our low tonight will bottom out at 74 degrees. Winds will remain breezy from the south at speeds of 20-25 mph. Skies will be clear throughout the night.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will remain in the triple digits tomorrow but we will see a trend of downsloping temperatures after the extreme heat we saw on Tuesday. Thursday’s high will reach 101 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear, getting some more cloud coverage after noon. Winds will be out of the south at speeds of 12-18 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Thursday night will drop to 72 degrees. Friday will rise to 96 degrees with winds remaining from the south at speeds of 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. We will see some afternoon thunderstorm chances at around 30%. This will lead into the weekend with off and on showers and storms.

Friday night will continue to cool down at a low of 70 degrees. Saturday will reach a high of 90 degrees. Saturday will have off and on showers and thunderstorm chances. Winds will be out of the south, southeast at 12-18 mph.

Saturday night will cool to 66 degrees. Sunday will remain in the lower 90s at a high of 91 degrees. Storms will continue with cloudy conditions and lower to around a 20% chance of precipitation.

Sunday night will cool to 67 degrees with temperatures slowly warming in the early parts of the week. Monday will reach a high of 93 degrees with winds out of the south at speeds of 8-12 mph. Rain chances will lower to 10%.

Monday night will reach a low of 68 degrees and Tuesday will warm to 94.

Stay safe in the intense heat today!

-Kathryn