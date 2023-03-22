LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Wednesday morning weather update for March 22nd, 2023.

Happy Wednesday, South Plains! We are halfway through the week, and it’s looking like some nice and warm weather today!

Today: We will see a high of 84 degrees. The winds will be blowing out of the southwest at about 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures will cool off to a low of 48 degrees with cloudy skies and winds still 20-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Thursday will be another warm day with a high of 79 degrees. We will see some late evening showers across the area. Winds will still be blowing mostly from the southwest and west area at about 20-25 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Friday, temperatures will drop to 40 degrees and warm up to 67 throughout the day. Friday will have mostly clear and sunny skies so it may feel a little warmer in that direct sunlight!

Saturday will see a low of 38 degrees and a high of 68. Temperatures will begin to cool off slightly with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph.

Sunday will have a low of 40 degrees and a high of 70, for a sunny Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny to end the weekend.

Overnight a front will begin to move in giving us cooler temperatures for the start of next week. Sunday night will drop to 33 degrees, barely above that freezing temperature of 32. Our high Monday will be 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be pretty consistent with a low of 32 degrees and a high of 63 degrees for another chilly day. Winds will be out of the north at around 12-18 mph.

I hope you’ve all had a great week, enjoy the warm temperatures today and get in the sun!

-Kathryn