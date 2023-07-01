LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Robbie Commodari has your Saturday evening weather update for July 1st, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low 65°. Winds ESE changing to W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. High 90°. Winds WNW changing to SE 5-10 mph.

Happy Saturday evening, folks! The forecast for the rest of the weekend and the upcoming week looks a bit more comfortable in terms of temperatures compared to what we experienced last week! Highs should cap off in 90’s throughout the week, however, slight chances of isolated showers and storms also exist.

As for tonight, a mostly cloudy sky is expected to remain over the viewing area along with a 10% chance of a shower or storm. Winds will be out of the ESE early before switching to a W wind at 5-10 mph Morning lows tomorrow should be in the lower to upper 60’s throughout the area. High temperatures tomorrow will rebound a bit to around 90°. A 20% chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon, evening and nighttime hours also exists. Otherwise, a mostly sunny to partly cloud sky is expected during the day tomorrow with winds blowing out of the WNW to start, then changing to a SE wind blowing at 5-10 mph.

Monday morning will feature low temperatures in the middle to upper 60’s throughout the area. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 90’s, which is seasonable for the time of year! A partly cloudy sky is expected with winds blowing out of the S at 8-12 mph. A 10% chance of precipitation exists during the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours.

For your 4th of July, you will wake up to temperatures in the middle 60’s to lower 70’s. High temperatures are expected to cap off in the lower to upper 90’s with a SSW breeze blowing around 12-18 mph. A mostly sunny sky is also expected, so make sure you get out and enjoy the 4th of July festivities throughout the area! With a mostly sunny sky, make sure you are applying sunscreen as well to avoid any sunburn! Stay hydrated as well if you are planning on being outside for extended periods, whether that is by the pool, or in the backyard for a grill out!

The remainder of the work week will feature morning lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s and afternoon highs in the middle 90’s to upper 90’s. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected as well with slight chances of precipitation. Wednesday features a 20% chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours while Thursday and Friday feature 10% chances of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Higher temperatures look to return by the beginning of next weekend!

On that note though, I hope you all enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Seven day forecast beginning Sunday July 2nd, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, July 1st:

Sunrise: 6:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 105° (1980)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 56° (1924)

-Robbie

