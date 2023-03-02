LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for March 2nd, 2023.

Tonight: Clearing late. Low of 31°. Winds NW 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. High of 66°. Winds NW→W 12-18 MPH.

We will clear out across the South Plains overnight tonight as our storm system moves east. A clear sky and northwesterly winds around 18-22 MPH will give way to a cold night. Lows will find themselves in the mid 20s to upper 30s by sunrise on Friday! Coldest temperatures will occur over the northwestern South Plains.

Friday is forecast to be a sunny and mild day around West Texas and East New Mexico! Highs will range through the 60s under a sunny sky, with winds shifting from the northwest to the west throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are expected. Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly, with lows falling into the 20s to low 40s around the region.

We will kick off the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s! Areas along and off the Caprock will be the warmest. Winds will shift from the west to the south throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH likely. Southerly winds will keep temperatures more mild overnight into Sunday morning, with lows only cooling into the low 30s to upper 40s.

A few more clouds will return to the KLBK viewing area on Sunday. A few clouds will not keep us from warming up though! High temperatures are forecast to soar into the 70s and 80s around the area! Southwesterly winds around 15-20 MPH will help to bring in the warmer temps, but also increase our fire weather threat level. Any outdoor activities that could result in a spark should be limited. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain mild, as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

The warmer temperatures will remain around the South Plains through Tuesday. Tuesday into Wednesday, an arctic air mass will start to enter into the region. This will drop high temperatures 10-20 degrees from Tuesday into Wednesday. A few showers, in the form of rain, will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will range from the upper 50s to the upper 30s. Morning lows will return to sub-freezing levels, bottoming out in the 20s and 30s. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 2nd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, March 2nd:

Sunrise: 7:15 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:45 PM CDT

Average High: 63°

Record High: 86° (1974)

Average Low: 34°

Record Low: -2° (1922)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

