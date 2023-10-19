LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for October 19th, 2023.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 50°. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Mild temperatures will hang around the region tonight. Lows will eventually bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s by sunrise on Friday. We’ll keep a clear sky around the region, with winds shifting from the west-southwest to the west-northwest close to sunrise. This will allow a 1°-3° drop in temperatures just before sunrise.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Friday Morning, October 20th, 2023.

Short Term:

Seasonably warm temperatures will hang around the region as we wrap up the work week, lingering through the weekend. Highs will remain in the 80s to low 90s, with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-20 MPH each day. Clouds will gradually increase around the region Friday evening, especially over southern areas. Overcast conditions are expected Saturday, followed by afternoon clearing on Sunday. We will remain dry, with no rainfall expected Friday through Sunday. Friday night football games around the region look warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid October 19th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Our main focus in the extended forecast period will be on the heavy rain potential Monday night through Thursday morning. Several storm systems are expected to work together to bring heavy rainfall to some. Details will continue to be ironed out over the next several days, but portions of the KLBK viewing area have the potential to see several inches of rainfall. We will dry out by Thursday afternoon. Some strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concerns as of now. Highs will fall from the upper 70s and mid 80s Monday, to the 60s and 70s for Tuesday through Thursday. Morning lows will remain in the low 50s to low 60s due to an increase in moisture around the region. Winds will become noticeably breezier Tuesday and Wednesday as a cut-off low tracks into the KLBK viewing area, with south-easterly gusts as high as 30-35 MPH possible.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 19th, 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Be sure to also download the new and improved Everything Lubbock Weather app, available for free in the Google Play Store and App store.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 18th:

Sunrise: 7:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:09 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 92° (1940)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 24° (1917)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx