LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for November 3rd, 2023.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 44°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 78°. Winds SW→NE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Warmer temperatures are likely around the region tonight through Saturday morning. Lows will only cool into the low 30s through upper 40s. A few pockets of sub-freezing temperatures will be possible around Bailey, Parmer, Lamb, and Castro counties. Other than that, the rest of us will remain above freezing with the warmest temperatures occurring off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5-10 MPH. A clear sky will remain through sunrise on Saturday.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Saturday Morning, November 4th, 2023.

Short Term:

Our warming trend will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Highs will peak in the 70s and 80s each day, with some middle and upper 80s likely on Monday! Morning lows each day will continue to range from the mid to upper 30s, to the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest each day aside from a brief northeasterly wind on Saturday afternoon. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH are expected around the region. A mostly sunny sky will be in store for the region Saturday, with periods of overcast conditions expected on Sunday. By Monday, wall to wall sunshine will return to the region.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 3rd, 2023.

Time Change This Weekend:

Don’t forget to ‘Fall Back’ an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Sunday, November 5, at 2 AM local time. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning! Please also take this time to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to see if the batteries need to be changed! It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well. In case you’re wondering, we’ll ‘Spring Forward” again on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 AM local time.

“Fall Back” – DST Ends (Valid: Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 AM Local Time)

Extended Forecast:

Above average temperatures will stick around for Election Day Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs will vary from the upper 70s, to even a few low 90s! Warmest temperatures will occur over the northern Permian Basin and across the Rolling Plains. Abundant sunshine will remain around the forecast area. Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will remain in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest Tuesday and Wednesday, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH continuing. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, our next cold front is expected to arrive across the South Plains.

High temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages on Thursday, with below average high temperatures returning on Friday. We’ll see area-wide temperatures peak in the upper 50s to low 70s on Thursday, with Friday featuring highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Morning lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 50s Thursday morning, with Friday morning presenting lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. A partly cloudy sky on Thursday will be replaced with a mostly cloudy sky on Friday. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 10-20 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible late Thursday, with coverage likely remaining below 10%. Showers will begin to increase from south to north on Friday, prompting a 20% chance of measurable rainfall around the region.

Next weekend looks to be even chillier and wetter as a stronger trough and cut-off low move closer to the region. There is still time for this forecast to change, but we will be tracking it closely in order to bring you the ‘First Warning’ on this next strong storm system.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 3rd, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 3rd:

Sunrise: 8:08 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:53 PM CDT

Average High: 69°

Record High: 88° (2005)

Average Low: 41°

Record Low: 7° (1991)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

