LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for October 17th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 52°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Weak cold front. High of 82°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Warmer temperatures are expected around the region tonight, with southwesterly winds keeping us a little above average. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are expected out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH likely. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, October 18th, 2023.

Short Term:

High and low temperatures will remain just a few degrees above average on Wednesday and Thursday, before warming to nearly 10° above seasonal averages on Friday! Highs will vary from the upper 70s to low 90s, with morning lows in the 40s to low 60s. Warmest temperatures will remain over the southern and eastern areas, off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains. Winds will shift to the northeast throughout the day on Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH are likely each day. We will remain completely dry, with a mostly sunny sky expected each day!

3-Day Forecast Valid October 17th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday and Sunday will be pretty warm around the region. Highs will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s around the region. Warmest temperatures will occur over the northern Permian Basin and Rolling Plains. Clouds will increase from south to north on Monday as tropical moisture begins to move in from the eastern Pacific Ocean. Around the same time, a cold front will be moving into western Texas and eastern New Mexico. This will set the stage for locally strong storms and heavy rainfall Monday night through Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 80s Monday, followed by the 60s and 70s Tuesday. Current data suggests that some areas could see a few inches of rainfall.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 17th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 17th:

Sunrise: 7:53 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:11 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 94° (2016)

Average Low: 48°

Record Low: 32° (1976 & 1999)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

