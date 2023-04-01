Happy Saturday, South Plains! What a great weekend it has been with sunny and warm conditions.

Tonight we will be cooling down to around 46 degrees. The skies will be fairly clear throughout the entire night with low winds leading until tomorrow.

Tomorrow is looking like a sunny Sunday! 84 degrees will be our high, with low winds shifting from north to west around 12-18 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day. It is looking like a great outdoor activity or gardening day!

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Monday, we will drop to 48 degrees. Temperatures will remain slightly warm throughout the night and we will warm up to a high of 88 degrees for the day! It will be borderline hot with winds picking up around 20-25 mph. Wind gusts will be as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday will remain warm with a low of 53 degrees and a high of 78 for the day. The winds will be very high throughout the entirety of the day with gusts as high as 60 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy and the clouds will stick around for most of the remainder of the week.

Wednesday will have a chilly morning with a low of 36 degrees and a high of 67. We will finally be dropping to below our average high temperature.

Thursday will have a low of 38 degrees and a high of 65 for the day. We will continue to cool down. Winds will be south out the southeast around 10-15 mph.

Overnight into Friday 39 degrees will be our low and our high will be around 63 degrees. It will be cloudy and overcast throughout the entire day. Winds will be low around 10-15 mph from the east.

Leading into the weekend, temperatures will slightly warm up a bit. The low for Saturday will be around 42 degrees and the high will be 69. We could see some showers move in.

Soak up this warm weather and enjoy the rest of your weekend! Happy April 1st!

-Kathryn