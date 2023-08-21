LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for August 21st, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 72°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 97°. Winds ESE 15-20 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will remain confined to eastern New Mexico this evening, with all activity coming to an end by midnight. We will see increasing clouds around the region tonight, with winds out of the east-northeast around 10-15 MPH. Low temperatures will settle into the mid 60s to upper 70s around sunrise on Tuesday

A partly to mostly cloudy sky will fall on the region Tuesday as a tropical disturbance moves onshore along southern Texas. Isolated showers will be possible over western areas, with a few thunderstorms expected, too. Winds will be gusty region wide, reaching 40 MPH at times. Highs will peak in the low 90s to lower 100s, with coolest temperatures remaining over eastern areas. Clouds will hang around Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s expected.

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler. However, highs will remain in the low 90s to upper 90s. We will have a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Isolated showers will remain in eastern New Mexico. Wednesday night into Thursday morning looks mild and breezy, with lows in the low 60s to upper 70s expected.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer, as temperatures start to climb around the KLBK viewing area. Highs will range anywhere from 95°-105° under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be seasonably mild, as lows drop into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will remain above average through the remainder of our 7-Day forecast period, with highs ranging from the low 90s to 107° around western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Morning lows will remain in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Winds will shift from the south on Saturday to the northeast on Sunday as a weak ‘not as hot’ front moves into the region. Isolated showers will accompany this front Saturday through Monday. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 21st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 21st:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 103° (1930)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 52° (1956)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx