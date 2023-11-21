LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for November 21st, 2023.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 28°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 63°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

A bitter cold night is on tap for the KLBK viewing area. A clear sky and calm winds will allow for peak radiational cooling. Low temperatures will plummet into the low 20s to mid 30s around the forecast area, with northwestern areas seeing the coldest temperatures! Be sure to remember the 4 Ps! Check on your loved ones and neighbors to make sure they have a way to stay warm. Bring in potted plants and pets sensitive to the sub-freezing temperatures. Make sure to open the cabinets underneath the sinks in your home to allow warm air to circulate around the water pipes, helping to prevent them from freezing up. Make sure all outdoor water lines are properly insulated, too. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-10 MPH.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, November 22nd, 2023.

Short Term:

We will warm back into the upper 50s to mid 60s across the South Plains on Wednesday. We will have abundant sunshine around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day will be cold, as low flirt with freezing once again. Thursday looks to be seasonably mild, with highs in the 60s around the region. Travel looks like a breeze around eastern New Mexico and western Texas, with no weather related travel impacts likely. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH, with clouds increasing later in the evening. Thursday night into Friday morning, a strong cold front will begin to move into the area. There is a possibility that high temperatures for Friday will occur before sunrise. Daytime temps will warm into the 40s and 50s around the region, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky hanging around the forecast region. Isolated rain showers will be possible over northwestern areas, with maybe a few snowflakes mixing in during the evening and overnight hours. As of now, no accumulation or impacts to roadways are likely. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 21st, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

High temperatures will remain below average for the entirety of our extended forecast timeframe. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s region wide, with lows remaining in the 20s and 30s. Isolated rain/snow mix showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday. However, little to no impacts are expected to everyday activities such as travel. Winds remain northeasterly Saturday and Sunday, making the feels-like temperatures be even colder than the actual air temperature at times. Winds briefly return to the southwest on Monday, before shifting back to the northeast on Tuesday.

We will continue to keep a close eye on the latest trends regarding the cold and some wintry precipitation this weekend, and provide you with continued updates throughout the remainder of the week. With many traveling across the region next weekend due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to urge everyone to remain weather aware and stay up to date with the most recent forecast trends!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 20th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 21st:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CST

Sunset: 5:41 PM CST

Average High: 62°

Record High: 84° (1927)

Average Low: 34°

Record Low: 18° (1956)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

