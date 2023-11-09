LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for November 9th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 37°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers. High of 54°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Showers will begin to taper off from west to east tonight, with a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky remaining around the region. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.10″ or less are possible along and south of Highway 62/82. Winds will be out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH. A few breaks in the clouds are likely over eastern areas around sunrise on Friday. Lows will bottom out anywhere from the low 30s to low 40s, with coldest temperatures remaining over northwestern areas like Clovis, Dora, Friona, and Muleshoe.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Friday Morning, November 10th, 2023.

Short Term:

Isolated showers will remain over western portions of the KLBK viewing area Friday morning. During the afternoon and evening hours, this activity will move into our West Texas counties. Areas along and north of Highway 62/82 have the highest likelihood of seeing additional rainfall. Amounts should generally be less than 0.10″, but a few isolated amounts of 0.10″-0.25″ will be possible. A few snowflakes could mix in at times, especially over higher elevations in eastern New Mexico and the southwestern Texas Panhandle. Precipitation will linger into the early overnight hours, which means area-wide high school football playoff games will be damp and chilly. Winds will be out of the northeast around 10-15 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold, as lows drop into the upper 20s to low 40s.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warmer. Highs will peak in the 50s to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky each day. Morning lows will remain in the upper 20s to low 40s. Winds will shift back to the southeast, with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH likely.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 9th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Monday through Thursday of next week will be pretty close to what we should expect across western Texas and eastern New Mexico for this time of year. Daytime highs will continue to range in the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday before warming into the 60s and 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will keep settling in the 30s to upper 40s each morning. We will see periods of clouds and sun each day. The Permian Basin could cash in on more rainfall Sunday through Tuesday. However, it looks like the KLBK viewing area will remain dry. Winds will remain southerly, with an occasional east of west variation each day. Sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH can be expected. By Thursday, winds will become more west-southwesterly ahead of our next cold front. Gusts will increase to 20-30 MPH ahead of the front. That front will arrive sometime Thursday night (November 16th) into Friday morning (November 17th).

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 9th, 2023.

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains or the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, November 9. The Lubbock metro area and portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Latest Drought Update Valid Thursday, November 9th, 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 9th:

Sunrise: 7:13 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:48 PM CDT

Average High: 66°

Record High: 90° (2006)

Average Low: 39°

Record Low: 21° (1943)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

