LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for November 1st, 2023.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 33°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 68°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold around the region. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s close to sunrise on Tuesday. Northwestern areas will be the coldest, with locations off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains seeing the warmest temperatures. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, November 2nd, 2023.

Short Term:

Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the short term forecast. Highs will vary from the mid 60s to the upper 70s Thursday through Saturday, with Saturday being the warmest out of the three. Aside from some occasional high altitude clouds, we will remain sunny around the region. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest each day, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH likely. Morning lows will be close to freezing Thursday morning for most of the region. For Friday and Saturday mornings, temperatures near freezing will become more isolated and confined to the northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 1st, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Highs will be flirting with the 80s Sunday, with a forecast high of 80° for Lubbock. Temperatures will slowly cool back through the 70s Monday through Wednesday. Election day is on Tuesday, and it looks like the weather will cooperate for all who are heading out to the polls! Winds will be out of the west and southwest each day, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH continuing. Morning lows will be above average, only cooling into the 40s and 50s Sunday through Wednesday mornings. Later in the day on Wednesday, a cold front will begin to push into the region. This will bring in some cooler temperatures as we head into Veterans Day weekend.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 1st, 2023.

Time Change This Weekend:

Don’t forget to ‘Fall Back’ an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Sunday, November 5, at 2 AM local time. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning! Please also take this time to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detections to see if the batteries need to be changed! It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well. In case you’re wondering, we’ll ‘Spring Forward” again on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 AM local time.

“Fall Back” – DST Ends (Valid: Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 AM CT)

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 1st:

Sunrise: 8:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:55 PM CDT

Average High: 70°

Record High: 88° (2016)

Average Low: 42°

Record Low: 23° (1951)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

