LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for March 26th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 37°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 74°. Winds S 15-20 MPH, gusts ~30-35 MPH.

Residents all across the South Plains woke up to some pretty cold temperatures Tuesday morning. As we head into the overnight hours tonight, it appears that temperatures will be slightly warmer. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected, as temperatures bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 40s. Warmest temperatures will remain over southeastern areas, with sub-freezing temperatures likely over northwestern areas. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH.

Warmer temperatures will move back into the South Plains on Wednesday, as highs return to the upper 60s and mid 70s. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain breezy with a few more clouds around the region. Lows will settle into the 40s and 50s by sunrise on Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to climb around western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Thursday! Highs will peak in the mid 70s to mid 80s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky returning to the South Plains. Winds will be gusty out of the south-southwest, with peak gusts as high as 40 MPH likely. Some patchy blowing dust can be expected, too. A cold front will move into the region Thursday night into Friday morning, keeping strong winds around the area. Lows drop in the 40s and 50s by sunrise.

Friday will be cooler behind our cold front. If it wasn’t for the blowing dust, we would have a clear sky around the region! However, westerly gusts will occasionally exceed 50 MPH, resulting in blowing dust and reduced visibility around the forecast area. Highs will range through the 60s and 70s. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cooler, with lows cooling into the 30s and 40s.

Extended Forecast:

We will see a break in the wind on Saturday, before it returns in full force Sunday through Tuesday! Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 80s, with a few 90s likely on Monday. We will remain dry, so fire weather conditions will continue to remain a concern. Morning lows next week should remain well above freezing for the entire region. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 28th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, March 28th:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:05 PM CDT

Average High: 72°

Record High: 94° (2022)

Average Low: 42°

Record Low: 16° (1931)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

